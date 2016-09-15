NBCUniversal to cut 200 jobs in DreamWorks Animation takeover

Less than a month after completing its takeover of DreamWorks Animation, NBCUniversal announced plans to eliminate about 200 jobs at the Glendale operation of the former standalone studio.

“These changes are focused in the corporate overhead groups as well as distribution and consumer products, areas where we can fully integrate operations with NBCUniversal,” Universal Filmed Entertainment Chairman Jeff Shell said in an email to employees Thursday.

Shell said about 200 positions would be eliminated at the studio, which is known for such blockbuster films as “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda.” Shell is overseeing the integration of DreamWorks into his Universal film unit.

Universal executives declined to specify the percentage of the headcount reduction at DreamWorks Animation. However, at the end of last year, DreamWorks employed nearly 2,300 people, according to regulatory filings. That means Thursday’s cuts amount to roughly 10% of DreamWorks’ workforce.

Employees whose jobs are being eliminated will be be notified this week. Dozens are expected to remain with the company for a few months as part of the transition.

“These are difficult but necessary moves as we work to integrate our organizations and we will be as generous as possible to those who will be leaving the company,” Shell said.

NBCUniversal completed its $3.8-billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation on Aug. 22 in a blockbuster deal that alters the face of Hollywood and accelerates the pace of consolidation in the media industry. The announcement of layoffs comes as media companies seek to reduce expenses and overhead amid a more challenging landscape and dramatic changes in consumer behavior, such as so-called cable cord-cutting.

Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday separately acknowledged that it also was trimming staff in its consumer products division.

“As we move along in the process of integrating our companies, the leadership team will continually evaluate the needs of our business to ensure we are best positioned to meet our goal of being a leader in premium animation content across all platforms,” Shell said.

“As indicated on Day 1, we remain committed to transparency and, over the next few months, will communicate about any changes expected as a part of the integration with NBCUniversal,” Shell said.

The former boutique studio DreamWorks Animation now is part of NBCUniversal’s Los Angeles film operations, which includes movie studio Universal Pictures, online ticket service Fandango and NBCUniversal Brand Development.

Analysts had been expecting the cutbacks, in part, because Universal already owns an existing and profitable animation studio, Illumination Entertainment. That outfit is known for keeping costs down by maintaining a small staff in Los Angeles and then outsourcing most of the animation work to the company's Paris-based studio, Illumination Mac Guff, which benefits from French subsidies.

Illumination’s head, Chris Meledandri, also is known for avoiding cost overruns on animation projects, which can take years to develop.

There is an expectation that he will outsource more work at DreamWorks Animation, which also has facilities in China and India.

DreamWorks endured a devastating downsizing last year, cutting about 20% of its workforce after suffering a string of box office setbacks.

