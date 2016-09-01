Brian Williams' new program, 'The 11th Hour,' debuts Tuesday on MSNBC

Brian Williams’ new, late-night newscast for MSNBC will start Tuesday.

The nightly wrap-up of the day’s presidential campaign coverage will be called “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,” airing live Monday thru Thursday at 11 p.m. Eastern time on the NBC-owned cable news channel. It will repeat three hours later at 11 p.m. Pacific.

The program will be the first venue where viewers can find Williams on a nightly basis since he joined MSNBC in September 2015. The former “NBC Nightly News” anchor has been exclusively handling breaking news and special event coverage for the channel.

“This new assignment is a natural extension of the hundreds of hours of political coverage Brian has anchored through this campaign cycle so far,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin. “He and [MSNBC prime-time host] Rachel Maddow and the team have been great on the big nights, and now he’ll build on MSNBC’s prime-time momentum by taking us live into the 11 p.m. hour every night.”

Williams was assigned to MSNBC after serving a six-month suspension without pay and losing his “NBC Nightly News” anchor chair, a position he held for 10 years. An internal investigation found that Williams made false statements on and off the air about his reporting experiences during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

There no current plans to extend “The 11th Hour” beyond the presidential election in November.

