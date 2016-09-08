Gwyneth Paltrow writes about living the 'un-Hollywood dream'

Gwyneth Paltrow is just too punk rock for your Hollywood sensibilities, and she’s not afraid to say it.

Actress and personal brand-builder Gwyneth Paltrow published an essay Wednesday accompanying an interview she gave corporate networking site LinkedIn about the process of building her lifestyle site Goop into big business.

And it was delightful.

Paltrow is the perfect celebrity. She’s fully aware of the scorn her actions garner from some critics, yet is content to laugh all the way to the bank, as Goop continues to expand, launching its own skin-care line this year, with a clothing line yet to come.

Yet, as business savvy as Paltrow is and as approachable and unassuming as she comes off in her interview, she appears to be incapable of not saying things that render her as completely out of touch with the rest of humanity.

For instance, the entire premise of Paltrow’s essay boils down to “I walked away from a career where people worshiped me in order to seek the fulfillment of building my own business.”

That’s not as revolutionary as Paltrow seems to think it is. Essentially, she made a job switch to something that she thought she would enjoy doing. This is a thing that the common folk do every day.

Paltrow also talks about “wrestling with this punk rock asshole kid inside me who wants to buck tradition and do things her own way.”

But this is Gwyneth Paltrow who, during her celebrity arc of “ill-advised marriage to a musician” coupled herself to the only person in the world more white bread than she is in Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

She also announced the conscious uncoupling of that marriage on her lifestyle blog, which is basically the least punk rock thing to have happened in human history.

This is fundamental in how ill-calibrated Gwyneth Paltrow is to the rest of the world, an idea repeated in her closing remarks where she refers to her continued investment and growth of Goop as “a solidly un-Hollywood dream.”

This woman has built a venture capital-funded business endeavor out of a lifestyle blog that recommends premium toilet tissue alternatives for Christmas. If that’s not the real Hollywood dream, what is?

