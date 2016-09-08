Joe Manganiello will play Deathstroke in Ben Affleck's Batman movie

Ben Affleck wasn’t just teasing when he teased footage of the comic book character Deathstroke running around on a set. Deathstroke will, in fact, be featured in his upcoming solo Batman film, and the villain will be played by real-life werewolf Joe Manganiello.

In August, Affleck tweeted footage featuring Deathstroke, leading many to speculate how the character would factor in DC’s cinematic universe.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns confirmed that the “Magic Mike” and “True Blood” actor was cast as Batman’s nemesis Deathstroke for the upcoming film he is co-writing with Affleck.

The head of DC Films also shared that while Warner Bros. has yet to set a release date for the film, it could come as early as 2018.

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, Deathstroke (not to be confused with “Suicide Squad’s” Deadshot) is a mercenary and assassin first introduced as an enemy of the Teen Titans. The alter ego of Slade Wilson, the fan-favorite villain is a military-trained masked super soldier with scientifically enhanced physical powers. He has gone on to fight opposite many of DC’s superheroes, including Green Arrow.

Most recently, Manu Bennett portrayed the villain on the CW series “Arrow.”

It is unknown whether Deathstroke will make an appearance in “Justice League,” which is due to hit theaters in November 2017.

