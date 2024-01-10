‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 adds Young Mazino to its cast

Young Mazino is joining “The Last of Us” for Season 2.

The Emmy-nominated “Beef” actor has been cast to play Jesse in the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama series, HBO announced Wednesday. The character, whose video game counterpart is introduced in “The Last of Us Part II,” is described as “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” said series co-creators and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a statement. “We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

The announcement follows Tuesday’s much-anticipated news that Kaitlyn Dever has been cast Abby, a formidable soldier on a mission to avenge those she loved, for the upcoming season. “The Last of Us,” adapted from the popular video game franchise, is set in a world that has been ravaged by the outbreak of a mutant cordyceps fungus that transforms human hosts into mindless, zombie-like monsters. The first season saw the grizzled and capable survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) embark on a cross-country journey with teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the hopes of developing a cure that could save what remains of humanity.

In the game, Jesse is a member of the community Joel and Ellie eventually settle in. A reliable leader, Jesse is Ellie’s friend who is part of the community’s patrol group that kept the town safe from the infected. He even accompanies her on her next big mission.