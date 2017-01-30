Leigh Bardugo announces new book set in her Grishaverse: 'The Language of Thorns'

With her debut book, “Shadow and Bone,” author Leigh Bardugo introduced readers to a fantastic world of magic with a dash of danger that came to be known as the Grishaverse.

Following her initial trilogy, Bardugo continued to explore this world in a bestselling two-book series that recently concluded with the “Crooked Kingdom.” But that is not the last readers will see of the author’s world.

Fans of Bardugo can continue to visit the dark fantasy universe in the writer’s next work, “The Language of Thorns: Midnight Tales and Dangerous Magic.” And yes, it’s set in the world of Grisha.

“It’s a collection of stories,” Bardugo said. “The kind of stories that the characters in the books might have heard growing up. They’re basically the fairy tales and folk tales of the Grisha world.”

The book features six stories, including three brand new tales. Each story will come with “lavishly illustrated” companion art (according to the Macmillan Publishers’ announcement) that combines into “six stunning full-spread illustrations as rich in detail as the stories themselves.”

Bardugo promised that the collection would be friendly to both readers new to the Grishaverse, as well as those who have been with the series since the start.

“The story collection has been brewing for a long time, and they’re a little bit different than writing the Grisha novels,” added Bardugo. “I’m pretty excited to actually be taking the time to go back into those specifically.”

When discussing whether “The Language of Thorns” would be the last readers would see from the Grishaverse, Bardugo insisted that it definitely was not the end.

“There is a grand plan, and we’re going to have some news later in the year about something else that readers might be excited about,” said Bardugo. “There’s more to come in the Grishaverse. I’m just not free to say exactly what yet.

“I know that this [book] is a little bit different than what readers are used to getting, so I’m hoping that they will go along for the ride, but we’ll also have something a little more in the traditional line of things coming down the road soon.”

However, according to Macmillan Publishers’ official copy on the new set of stories, readers can expect to “travel to a world of dark bargains struck by moonlight, of haunted towns and hungry woods, of talking beasts and gingerbread golems, where a young mermaid's voice can summon deadly storms and where a river might do a lovestruck boy's bidding but only for a terrible price.”

Bardugo discussed “The Language of Thorns,” the Grishaverse, the appeal of fantasy fiction and her other upcoming projects, including “Wonder Woman,” in a phone call from New Haven, Conn.

What was it about short stories that appealed to you?

I had written a few of the short stories in years past. They were part of the promotion that we did for the Grisha trilogy, but as my publication schedule ramped up, they kind of fell by the wayside and I stopped doing them.

I had a bunch of ideas for stories that I wanted to do and they’ve always been compelling to me because I think you learn a lot about a world by the kind of stories that become entrenched as folk tales and fairy tales and legends.

I think they tell you things about the characters and the places they come from that almost exist on another layer of story than the narratives we’re used to in the novels.

Were these stories part of your initial world building? Or did they come to you as you were writing your novels?

Some of them existed in my head before I started writing the books. Others, like “The Too-Clever Fox,” really arose from the dialogue that I wrote and the story.

I remember writing, referring to a story Alina [a main character from the Grisha trilogy] had heard as a kid about a too-clever fox who keeps escaping so many traps that he thinks he’ll always get out of them. And I thought, “Oh, I’m going to write that.” Eventually I did, and it became a part of the way I thought about Nikolai’s character.

Having written these short stories, is there something you like about the format more than novels?

I think they’re much harder to write, honestly. I’m not totally sure why I thought it would be a good idea to write more. They’re incredibly challenging for me.

I think you have to spend a lot more time with every word, the format really demands a lot of the author. But maybe that’s just me. I’m almost surprised to hear myself say that, but in some ways, the prospect of writing a 5,000-word short story is a lot more daunting than a 120,000-word novel.

The funny thing is, I don’t tend to cut a lot as it is. I tend to add when I revise. I write a very lean draft and then I build from there.

When it comes to the novels, I outline fairly rigorously. With the short stories, less so. I don’t really outline them. I really let myself tell the story to myself as I’m working on them.

In fact, one of the ways I work on them is to sit in my bathtub and just speak the words aloud and tell them as if I was telling the story to somebody listening. Sometimes that works and I come away from that waterlogged but with new ideas. Other times you leave those bad ideas in the bath hopefully.

How new reader friendly is “The Language of Thorns?”

Very new reader friendly. All of the short stories are perfectly suited for people who haven’t read any of my books.

There’s a possibility that there will be a cameo from an existing character, but I’m not promising because I haven’t finished the story yet. I’m not going to make any promises until the final draft is in. You also never know when an editor will tell you that what you thought was a great idea was actually just you having sat in the bath too long.

They’re very new reader friendly. They are stories that work if you like fairy tales. Stories to read late at night maybe to give yourself the chills, in some cases.