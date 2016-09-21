Comic book creators unite for 'Love Is Love' to honor victims of Orlando attack

The comic book community is coming together for “Love Is Love,” a comic to honor those killed in June’s Orlando attack.

Organized by writer Marc Andreyko, “Love Is Love” will feature more than 100 one- to two-page stories from some of the biggest names in comics. Contributing creators include Phil Jimenez, Steve Sadowski, Paul Jenkins, Mike Carey, Matt Wagner, Damon Lindelof, Patton Oswalt, Brandon Peterson, Jesus Saiz, Olivier Coipel and Leinil Yu.

On June 12, 49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. “Love Is Love” will include stories that mourn the victims, examine love and celebrate the LGBTQ community.

“Events like this shouldn’t be compartmentalized,” Andreyko told the New York Times. “They should hurt, and we should want to change for the better.”

All the comics included in the book were donated by the writers, artists and editors and all the proceeds will go to Equality Florida and its fund for the victims, survivors and family members affected by the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The 144-page comic book will also feature an introduction by Andreyko and will be co-published by DC Comics and IDW Publishing.

Among the comics included in “Love Is Love” is a piece by James Asmus and Ming Doyle as well as one by Steve Orlando and Iain Laurie. Check out their stories, as well as the “Love Is Love” cover by Elsa Charretier, below.

“Love Is Love” is due out Dec. 21 and will sell for $9.99.

A page from "Love Is Love" by James Asmus and Ming Doyle. (DC Comics and IDW Publishing)

A page from "Love Is Love" by Steve Orlando and Iain Laurie. (DC Comics and IDW Publishing)

The "Love Is Love" cover by Elsa Charretier. (DC Comics and IDW Publishing)

