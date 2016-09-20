'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' cast talks body swap dreams, but is mum on Ghost Rider

Many of the traits shown by the assembled actors on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” when we sat down to chat with them at Comic-Con International were reflective of the show — fun, unpredictable, guarded about their secrets and pretty reverent of its fan base.

The core group of actors that make up the cast — Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Henry Simmons, Ian De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge — have been together for three seasons and have seen other core members, namely actors Brett Dalton, Nick Blood and Adrianne Palicki, leave the flock one way or another. It makes the group even more insular as the actors go about their business shooting the show, and it makes events like Comic-Con that much more precious.

“We make the show a little bit in a giant studio-shaped vacuum in Studio City, and when we come down here, we see a lot of families who watch the show. It’s really nice to see that people are following the story,” says Gregg, who plays agent-and-onetime-director-of-S.H.I.E.L.D. Phil Coulson.

Comic-Con: Wishing there could be a body swap between Fitz and Mac on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'... The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con. The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con.

The group was about to go onstage for its panel -- the one where the castmates made it known that Ghost Rider, a character named Robbie Reyes (played by Gabriel Luna) who can be possessed by a fiery spirit of vengeance, would be a big part of the upcoming storyline. That character is introduced in the season premiere Tuesday night.

But, of course, they could not say that back then.

Instead, we spoke about people at the convention cosplaying as scientists Fitz and Simmons (De Caestecker and Henstridge), the new look of agent-turned-fugitive Daisy Johnson (Bennet) and an unlikely but desired body swap between the muscular Mack (Simmons) and the not-as-muscular Fitz (De Caestecker).