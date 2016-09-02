latimes.com
“Star Trek” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and the series, along with its many spawned spinoffs and films, continues to be a relevant part of pop culture and an influential part of both Hollywood and space-based locales around the world. Fun fact: No one in the original “Star Trek” ever uttered the words: “Beam me up, Scotty.”

7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

William Marcellino

Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock with Arlene Martel as T'Pring in "Star Trek," which began influencing scientists-to-be 50 years ago. (CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)
Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock with Arlene Martel as T'Pring in "Star Trek," which began influencing scientists-to-be 50 years ago. (CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)

Like “Star Trek,” I turn 50 this year. But that’s not my only connection to the original television series. “Star Trek” inspired me to become a scientist, convincing me at an early age that science and the advancement of human knowledge could make the world a better place.

Like many people my age, I was transfixed by the futurism of “Star Trek” and the  adventures of the Starship Enterprise. Part of the appeal was the action and exotic science-fiction elements: giant space amoeba, time-travel, cloaking devices — even shape-shifting alien salt-vampires. (Like I said, I’m a lifelong fan.)

But part of what makes “Star Trek” so compelling has been a consistent commitment to a set of pro-social values. If an advanced alien species sets up some sort of bizarre test where the only way the crew could survive was by acting in some barbaric or murderous fashion, you could be darn sure that they would choose to die rather than betray their values, and they would make their stand exceedingly clear in a moral lecture to said advanced alien race.

7:13 p.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 7:13 p.m.

Steve Appleford

Joshua Snyder is the producer and a performer of the Star Trek-themed Trekkies for Trees benefit comedy show June 29 at Flappers in Burbank. (Courtesy of Flappers)
Joshua Snyder is the producer and a performer of the Star Trek-themed Trekkies for Trees benefit comedy show June 29 at Flappers in Burbank. (Courtesy of Flappers)

Some of comedian Joshua Snyder's most lasting memories of "Star Trek" came from the weekly TV ritual of watching new episodes of "The Next Generation" with his dad. Except one year they watched "SeaQuest DSV" instead, and taped "Star Trek" for later.

"Please don't print that," Snyder says with a laugh. His history as a nerd is secure, as it remains a central ingredient to his standup career, as he jokes about Captains Kirk and Picard, dueling starships and interplanetary relations.

"Kirk is one of my favorite heroes because he solved problems by having sex with people," he says of the original series. "The sex was so good that the entire race would have this huge enlightenment ... Imagine having sex that was so good that you started recycling."

Snyder is taking his favorite pop culture obsession to another level on Wednesday, June 29, with "Trekkies for Trees," a comedy night he's producing at Flappers in Burbank.

