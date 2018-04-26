Disney orders 'Star Wars Resistance,' a new animated series set before 'The Force Awakens'

If the conclusion of "Star Wars Rebels" has left a Ghost-shaped hole in your heart and DVR, you're in luck. A new animated "Star Wars" series is set to premiere on Disney Channel this fall.
"Star Wars Resistance" is an upcoming anime-inspired series following the adventures of Kazuda Xiono, a young Resistance pilot tasked with the top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.
Disney and Lucasfilm announced Thursday that production has begun on the show, which takes place before the events of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Although the new series will dive into an unexplored time frame within the "Star Wars" universe, not all characters will be completely unfamiliar. "Star Wars Resistance" will feature appearances by some fan favorites including Resistance pilot Poe Dameron and the First Order's Captain Phasma, voiced by Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively. Also appearing alongside brand-new characters will be the plucky and loyal BB-8.
Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni is the creator of "Star Wars Resistance," with fellow "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" alums Athena Portillo and Justin Ridge serving as executive producers with Brandon Auman ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"). Amy Beth Christenson, who also worked on "Rebels" and "Clone Wars," is the art director of the upcoming series.
"The idea for 'Star Wars Resistance' came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni said in Thursday's announcement. "My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me.
"There's a long history of high-speed racing in 'Star Wars,' and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time," Filoni added.
"Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the 'Star Wars' galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series," said Marc Buhaj, Disney XD's senior vice president of programming and general manager. "'Star Wars Resistance' will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters."
The "Star Wars Resistance" voice cast includes Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives"), Suzie McGrath ("East Enders"), Scott Lawrence ("Legion"), Myrna Velasco ("Elena of Avalor"), Josh Brener ("Silicon Valley"), Donald Faison ("Scrubs"), Bobby Moynihan ("DuckTales"), Jim Rash ("Community") and Rachel Butera ("Tammy's Tiny Tea Time").
After its fall debut on Disney Channel, "Star Wars Resistance" episodes will also air on Disney XD.
