Calendar Letters: An agent's perspective on diversity in Hollywood

NIMBYism is not an excuse, either — many projects get approved even when large numbers of neighbors object; it is all about the class system in this city, with class and clout being based on money and race, of course. Congratulations to the Pritzker committee for finally rewarding someone who has the grace to provide for the needy instead of the conspicuous consumers of his country. If only we had someone like that here and the local and national government to support them.