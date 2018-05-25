Calendar Letters: Much ado about the royal wedding

I found Ali's column on the royal wedding to be offensive and downright snide. Why make people who are interested in the couple and the elaborate preparations sound like nostalgic airheads? I am not only old enough to remember that "fairy tale" wedding of Harry's parents that Ali mentioned but also old enough to remember newscasts of the bombs dropping on London during World War II. People may not be seeking the old "simpler times" — maybe they would just like to enjoy some good news along with entertaining British pageantry.