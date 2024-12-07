Letters to Sports: USC fans reaching their breaking point with Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley: worst coach ever!

Bill Agnew

Crystal Beach, Texas

::

I figured out the reason for the USC football team’s poor performance this season. A simple typographical error. The contract reads, “Transfer to Big TEN Conference,” when it should read, “Transfer to Big SKY Conference.”

Chris McDonald

Nipomo, Calif.

Advertisement

::

Steve Sarkisian won last Saturday, Clay Helton won last Saturday, Lane Kiffin won last Saturday. All their teams had better records than USC. What do you think the real problem is?

William Morris

Pasadena

::

I am a USC alum who arrived in 1962 when the great John McKay took us to a national championship! We were feared, respected, and had swagger. My parents came to USC under Howard Jones and always shared their memories of a USC football powerhouse. My son started a PhD program during the Pete Carroll era. All of those years are a distant memory. Speaking for so many disgusted fans, we deserve better. Against Notre Dame, the collective moan in the Coliseum with yet another last-minute loss because of Riley’s poor play calling was the breaking point for this lifelong Trojan.

Judi Welch

Pacific Palisades

::

Miller Moss played well this year. Unfortunately for him, all of his losses were close ones so he took the “hit” for those defeats. Moss is what was good about the USC program. May I suggest that Moss play for an Ivy League school, have fun in his final year of football, and get a prestigious MBA in the process. This much I know: Wherever Moss finishes his football career, the school will have a class athlete.

Advertisement

Mark Walker

Yorba Linda