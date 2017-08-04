Having a Moment: Maxine Waters is reclaiming her time — as a dance remix

Rep. Maxine Waters is reclaiming her time. And your time. And everyone’s time.

Sure, the longest-serving black woman in the House of Representatives has already had several moments this year, but her latest is truly special.

This time, there’s a soundtrack.

It began on July 27 during a routine House Financial Services Committee meeting. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was testifying and seemingly trying to avoid Waters’ inquiries about President Trump’s financial ties to Russia, which Waters was having none of.

“Reclaiming my time,” Waters repeatedly intoned, invoking House floor procedure and giving the Internet a new rallying cry.

(Lost in the rejoicing was Waters’ absolutely savage reply after she had, indeed, reclaimed her time: “Thank you for the compliments about how great I am, but I don’t want to waste my time on me.”)

This was far from Waters’ first instance of online renown, having spent the last year going head to head with President Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Why did people respond to Waters’ recent invocation so fervently? Because it was a simple example of taking your power back from someone attempting to minimize it, an occurrence all too common for marginalized populations.

Also, it sounds boss.

And now Adam Joseph, a producer and DJ, has turned Waters’ take-no-prisoner words into a dance mix destined to be the politically relevant jam your pool party needs. You can hear it here.

Even more inspiring is Broadway performer Mykal Kilgore’s gospel rendition of “Reclaiming My Time,” featuring his angelic, a cappella harmonizing, while using Waters’ wisdom as lyrics.

Mykal Kilgore, "Reclaiming My Time" Mykal Kilgore, "Reclaiming My Time" See more videos

Kilgore’s performance even garnered accolades from the queen herself, with Waters tweeting, “Wow! Headed for the Grammys. Praises and thanks!” to the singer last Friday.

Well, guess you can plan to see Waters at next year’s Grammys too.

