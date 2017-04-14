Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Coachella 2017: Your survival guide
- What will Lorde and Kendrick do? Will open arms greet Lady Gaga? Let's speculate!
- Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack headline Coachella's Do LaB stage
Coachella 2017: Everything's bigger, from the grounds to the crowds and bars
|August Brown
The first thing you notice when you walk onto the Coachella grounds in 2017? Everything is bigger. And it's more striking a change than the fest has seen in years.
An extra 25,000 fans, naturally, are going to need the space. But for anyone with muscle memory about exactly how long it takes to stroll from the main stage to the Sahara Tent will find the compass a little wobbly.
The Gobi and Mojave are tucked deep in what used to be the backstage area. The new Sonora Tent and the return of the Yuma Tent now make the upper terrace feel like its own mini-festival. The pastel Seussian sculpture garden (the Chiaozza Garden, to be exact) in the main stage is a world unto itself.
One other upside -- there are bountiful new bars and beer gardens at every turn, including right in front of the side stages. Coachella is excellent at separating people from their beer money, and after all that new walking, it's rarely been more deserved.