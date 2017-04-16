Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featured headliner Radiohead on Friday and, to close the weekend, will present Kendrick Lamar as Sunday's headliner. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
At Coachella, The Antarctic is melting (minds, that is)
|August Brown
Coachella has never lacked for mind-altering things to look at, but a new digital art installation is meant to completely overwhelm you.
The Antarctic is a planetarium-style dome near the main entrance. Outside, it just looks like a normal white tent, but the interior is rigged like a ravey James Turrell installation.
If you look up from one of the 500 or so bean bag-like chairs during during each 15-minute session, your entire field of vision is consumed with cosmic images and drippy animations. If you already thought Coachella was loopy, you're in for quite a ride here.
The film whips you around the cosmos, into DNA strands and through a cubist fantasia of light, color and heavy bass drones. A lot of it looked like '90s EDM flyers; some of it tried to match Joshua Tree's eerie emptiness.
All throughout the movie, fans shrieked with shock and glee at each twist.
It looks to be a hit for the San Francisco creative studio Obscura Digital, to judge from the gee-whiz moods of the fans exiting.
"That was crazy! I didn't expect that at all," said 26-year-old Sammy Chung from Seattle.
This is her first Coachella, and though she knew a bit of what to expect from the annual flood of Coachella pictures, the totality of it all left her head spinning (in a good way).
"We thought [The Antarctic] would just be a visual experience, but it was everywhere. It was amazing."