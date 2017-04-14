Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Coachella brings in the drones
Gerrick Kennedy
Shortly after the xx wrapped its set on Saturday, hundreds of tiny speckles of light filled the sky.
Like lightening bugs, they floated higher in the sky. And then they took focus, forming themselves into a myriad of shapes and objects -- a ribbon, a cube and the famous carousel that frames the Empire Polo Field.
That's when it became clear this wasn't your father's light show but a dazzling display of programmed drones.
The bug-like objects quickly zipped up and down, with flashes of red and blue and yellow rapidly emitting from its orbs.