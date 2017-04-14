Coachella brings in the drones

Shortly after the xx wrapped its set on Saturday, hundreds of tiny speckles of light filled the sky.

Like lightening bugs, they floated higher in the sky. And then they took focus, forming themselves into a myriad of shapes and objects -- a ribbon, a cube and the famous carousel that frames the Empire Polo Field.

That's when it became clear this wasn't your father's light show but a dazzling display of programmed drones.

The bug-like objects quickly zipped up and down, with flashes of red and blue and yellow rapidly emitting from its orbs.

