Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar

Christian Hurtado, from left, and Adam Schmidt both bartenders at PDT work behind the bar at PDTiki.

There's a new, secret tiki bar at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, you just have to find it.

Goldenvoice food and beverage director Nic Adler teamed with the bartenders at PDT (Please Don't Tell) in Manhattan, New York, to open a 35-person bar in the general admission area. Its name: PDTiki.

Drinks run about $15 and are the type of libations you'll want to sip in 85-degree weather. The Indian Summer is made with Jameson whiskey, rum, Giffard creme de banana, lemon, lustau palo cortado sherry, pineapple gum syrup and nocino.

"It's like the fun police," said Jeff Bell, general manager at PTD. "We want people to have delicious drinks."

Bell and part of his team traveled to the desert to mix drinks during the two-weekend festival. The bar is complete with tiki mugs, nautical rope, blowfish and coconuts. Adler also blanketed the bar with vintage tiki postcards and world maps he collected.

The bar has also started collecting signed dollar bills on the ceiling. If you need a break from the body swaying and the heat, head to the Beer Barn... it's in there somewhere.

"It's not how big we can make Sahara," said Adler, referring to Coachella's large dance-focused tent. "It's the little things that are going to matter going forward."