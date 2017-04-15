Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
For Kehlani, Coachella is a well-earned celebration
|Gerrick Kennedy
Kehlani has been to Coachella only once, and that was a few years ago.
Now the fast-rising R&B-pop singer-songwriter is one of the bigger draws in her genre on this year’s bill.
As anxious as she is to make her Coachella debut, Kehlani is equally excited about being a part of this year's lineup.
“This year is so black,” she said while chatting with the Times earlier this year about her long-awaited major-label debut, “SweetSexySavage.”
“As a fan, if I wasn’t performing I’d be doing everything in my power to get tickets because I want to be there and experience it — especially in 2017 when Donald Trump [is] our president … and Kendrick is performing," she said. "That’s going to save my life.”
Coachella is also going to be a celebration for the singer, who turns 22 the day after weekend two wraps.
“I’m excited to be with my girls on stage,” said Kehlani, who performs Sunday evening. “It’s going to be my birthday thing to myself.”