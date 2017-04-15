Future brings out former Coachella headliner Drake

Drake, who headlined Coachella in 2015, returned to the fest this weekend — this time courtesy of his touring mate and collaborator, Future.

The Times' Gerrick Kennedy was on the scene:

"Can we have a real Coachella moment and sing one song together," Drake asked after popping up at the tail end of Future's set for the pair's collaboration, "Jumpman."

He then launched into his smash hit "Fake Love," from his recently issued collection of music titled "More Life," which he's promoting as a "playlist."