Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Watch the Coachella live stream
- Flower crowns optional: See the faces of this weekend's Coachella
- Father John Misty isn't messing around
- Faulty sound mix mars Radiohead's set
- Banks and Mac Miller worth braving the crowds
- The Avalanches make grand U.S. debut at Coachella
- Sampha makes peace with stardom
- Watch the Coachella live stream here
- Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar
- Photos 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day One
Future brings out former Coachella headliner Drake
|Gerrick Kennedy
Drake, who headlined Coachella in 2015, returned to the fest this weekend — this time courtesy of his touring mate and collaborator, Future.
The Times' Gerrick Kennedy was on the scene:
"Can we have a real Coachella moment and sing one song together," Drake asked after popping up at the tail end of Future's set for the pair's collaboration, "Jumpman."
He then launched into his smash hit "Fake Love," from his recently issued collection of music titled "More Life," which he's promoting as a "playlist."