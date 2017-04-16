Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featured headliner Radiohead on Friday and, to close the weekend, will present Kendrick Lamar as Sunday's headliner. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Lady Gaga will film 'A Star is Born' scenes at Coachella
|Gerrick Kennedy
Lady Gaga is pulling double duty at this year’s Coachella.
The headliner, who replaced Beyoncé on the festival bill, will also use her time in Indio to film scenes for her starring role in Warner Bros’ remake of “A Star Is Born” — and she’s inviting fans to participate.
On Sunday morning following the pop star’s headlining set, users of Coachella’s mobile app were notified of the opportunity to appear in a scene being filmed on the festival’s grounds with the singer and director/co-star Bradley Cooper.
Shooting Tuesday and Wednesday, fans are asked to dress in denim and boots as the scene will portray a country western music concert.
“Leave those pink Joanne hats at home,” the announcement read, referring to the vibrant cowboy hat the singer donned on her latest album cover.
To be an extra, it’ll cost fans $10 a ticket, with all proceeds going to the singer’s Born This Way Foundation.