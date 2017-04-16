Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featured headliner Radiohead on Friday and, to close the weekend, will present Kendrick Lamar as Sunday's headliner. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Lauryn Hill makes an unlikely cameo at Coachella
|Gerrick Kennedy
It was the tip that felt entirely too good to be true: Lauryn Hill was planning on making a surprise appearance at Coachella late Saturday.
Anyone who has followed the rapper-singer in the nearly two decades since she released her classic debut, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," knows her propensity for perfection often leads to a frustrating, exhaustive experience when it comes to catching her live.
Her lateness has become legendary at this point, so when reps for DJ Snake teased an appearance by Ms. Hill to the news media ahead of his Saturday night set on the outdoor stage we initially brushed it off.
After a guest appearance from Migos, who popped up all over the place Saturday night, the French DJ brought out Hill in what has been the most left-center onstage pairing aside from Michael McDonald and Thundercat.
Sounding absolutely flawless, Hill tore through the key tracks from her days with the Fugees — "Ready Or Not" and "Killing Me Softly" — before delivering "Miseducation" standout "Lost Ones."
It was a flash of brilliance that could be felt clear across the field.