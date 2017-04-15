Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Shura knew what time it was — well, in a sense
|Mikael Wood
"Good morning, Coachella!" the British singer Shura said as she came onstage to begin her 2 p.m. set in the Mojave tent.
She was commenting on the hour — daybreak-early by festival standards — but quickly revised her thinking: More people had shown up to see her than she'd expected, she noted happily, adding that she'd feared only her twin brother would turn up.
Shura's music was equally knowing about time, borrowing glossy textures from 1980s pop to soundtrack nuanced thoughts on modern love.
"This song's called 'Indecision,'" she said. "It's not about a boy."