Shura knew what time it was — well, in a sense

"Good morning, Coachella!" the British singer Shura said as she came onstage to begin her 2 p.m. set in the Mojave tent.



She was commenting on the hour — daybreak-early by festival standards — but quickly revised her thinking: More people had shown up to see her than she'd expected, she noted happily, adding that she'd feared only her twin brother would turn up.



Shura's music was equally knowing about time, borrowing glossy textures from 1980s pop to soundtrack nuanced thoughts on modern love.



"This song's called 'Indecision,'" she said. "It's not about a boy."