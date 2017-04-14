Stormzy taken aback by his reception

"This is going to go down as one of the best shows I've ever played," Stormzy told the audience during his set at Coachella on Friday. "Before coming here, I didn't know if it would be two people or 200 -- and there's thousands."

There's maybe no worse time to hit a Coachella stage -- particularly one of the outdoor main stages -- than early afternoon on opening day. With the bustle to get inside sometimes sluggish on Day One, crowds can be anemic, not to mention the hot temperatures that send people to seek relief under shaded tents or wherever a cool breeze can be caught.

But the British grime rapper's debut at the fest was packed, with the audience willing to break a sweat. And Stormzy, whose buzz has been growing stateside, took notice repeatedly during a frenetic set that left him drenched a few songs in.

Midway through his set, he wanted to take advantage of the thick crowd he had commanded and made one demand ahead of the ferocious stomper "Know Me From."

"It doesn't matter if you don't know who the ... I am. It doesn't matter if you don't understand anything I'm saying or the beat -- for the next three minutes I want you to [wreck] the place."

The crowd, happily, obliged.