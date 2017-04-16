Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Watch the Coachella live stream
- Future is the sound of right now
- Flower crowns optional: See the faces of this weekend's Coachella
- Father John Misty isn't messing around
- Faulty sound mix mars Radiohead's set
- Banks and Mac Miller worth braving the crowds
- The Avalanches make grand U.S. debut at Coachella
- Sampha makes peace with stardom
- Watch the Coachella live stream here
- Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar
- Photos: 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day One
- Photos: 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day Two
Tory Lanez is not about that special guest life
|Gerrick Kennedy
Tory Lanez wanted to make one thing clear at the beginning of his debut at Coachella on Friday evening: Don't expect him to be flanked with any surprise guests.
Though the festival has become particularly known for high profile guest appearances -- with acts seemingly one-upping each other each year for buzziest moment -- the Canadian rapper had zero interest in playing along.
"I know a lot of artists come here with their props -- or special guests," he told the sizable crowd he gathered at the Sahara Tent. "But I wanted my first time at Coachella to be about me and you."
Backed by just a DJ, Lanez tore through the mind numbing hybrid of trap hip-hop and R&B that informed his debut "I Told You So."