Watch the Coachella live stream here

Madelyn Maresca, 21, and Kaitlin Mason, 21, stroll through a work of art called "Chiaozza Garden" on Friday, Day One of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

The start of the summer festival season has begun, and if you're not in Indio, don't sweat it. Well, you definitely won't sweat due to the heat, but there's also plenty of the festival available for live-streaming.

YouTube will live stream the first weekend of the festival, including performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order and Gucci Mane.

The site’s Coachella feed will feature three always-on channels and will offer a live, 360 mode for select performances. An on-demand hub will allow viewers to watch highlights and footage at their leisure.

Check them out below.

Channel 1

Look for appearances on Friday from Radiohead, the xx, Father John Misty and more. On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Schoolboy Q and Bon Iver are among the artists streaming. On Sunday, Channel 1 will host Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future Islands, among others.