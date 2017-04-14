Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Watch the Coachella live stream here
The start of the summer festival season has begun, and if you're not in Indio, don't sweat it. Well, you definitely won't sweat due to the heat, but there's also plenty of the festival available for live-streaming.
YouTube will live stream the first weekend of the festival, including performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order and Gucci Mane.
The site’s Coachella feed will feature three always-on channels and will offer a live, 360 mode for select performances. An on-demand hub will allow viewers to watch highlights and footage at their leisure.
Check them out below.
Channel 1
Look for appearances on Friday from Radiohead, the xx, Father John Misty and more. On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Schoolboy Q and Bon Iver are among the artists streaming. On Sunday, Channel 1 will host Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future Islands, among others.
Channel 2
Expect Sampha, Banks, Oh Wonder and Travis Scott on Friday, while the likes of Gucci Mane, Warpaint and Moderat will be shown on Saturday. On Sunday, New Order, Kehlani and Hans Zimmer will round out Channel 2.
Channel 3
Dillon Francis, Empire of the Sun and Steve Angello are among the artists who will grace Channel 3 on Friday. On Saturday, expect Classixx, Martin Garrix, Röyksopp and more. Finally, on Sunday, close out the fest with Justice, Marshmello and DJ Khaled.