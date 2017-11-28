Here's why Taylor Swift was shut out from the top 2018 Grammy categories

What, no Grammys love for Taylor Swift’s “Reputation”?

Simply put, the pop superstar’s new album — which sold more than 1.2 million copies in its first week — did not make the cutoff date to be eligible for the 2018 Grammys. The Recording Academy required albums to be released between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30 to qualify. “Reputation” dropped Nov. 10.

Of course, “Look What You Made Me Do” was released during the qualification window. It just wasn’t nominated.

But Swift wasn't completely shut out of the Grammys race. She scored two nominations for her songwriting work on Little Big Town's "Better Man" as well as "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever" from the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack.

Straddling Grammy eligibility periods is not a new move for Swift. The lead singles for both “1989” and “Red” were released in time to qualify for one awards cycle before the albums themselves.

But unlike “Look What You Made Me Do,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “Shake It Off” were both nominated and won Grammys.