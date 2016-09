Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock in the "Star Trek" episode "Charlie X." The second episode of Season 1 first aired Sept. 15, 1966.

Editor's note: The first episode of "Star Trek" premiered today (Sept. 8) on NBC in 1966. The L.A. Times was there 50 years ago on the bridge of the Enterprise interviewing show creator Gene Roddenberry and taking in the "spectacular" set.

Not sure what to make of this highly ambitious sci-fi series, L.A. Times staff writer Don Page seemed impressed with the look but skeptical of the series' potential longevity.