'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' could finally be Sam Rockwell's ticket to awards season

Please excuse Sam Rockwell if he’s feeling a little exhausted lately. He’s been channeling former President George W. Bush for “The Big Short” director Adam McKay’s next film, “Backseat,” which stars Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney and Amy Adams as his wife, Lynne. The unusual role is just the latest in a wildly varied professional career that has averaged two movies a year for the last 20 years.

“I’d like to slow down. I think I need to slow down a little bit. I’m a little tired. But you take the work when you can get it, I guess,” the New York-based Rockwell said last month at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.

He was briefly in L.A. as part of an ongoing tour supporting “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which won the coveted audience award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival -- following a rapturous reception at the Venice Film Festival -- and is expected to be a major player in multiple categories this awards season.

