In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Steve Harvey tweets his first response to the Oscars best picture flub
|Los Angeles Times
If you thought Steve Harvey would stay quiet about the best picture mix-up at Sunday's Oscars ceremony, you don't know Steve Harvey. He sent out an early-morning tweet mock-innocently asking of the Oscars, "What I miss?"
And never one to miss a great promo, he's promising to share his response to the Oscars fiasco with listeners who tune into his radio show Monday at 8 a.m. ET. Because, as he tweeted about the flub that mistakenly gave "La La Land" the prize over true winner "Moonlight, "You know I have something to say."