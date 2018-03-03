The Moviegoer, March 4-10

Across Times, Bodies and Space: Films by Vivienne Dick A collection of work by Irish feminist and experimental filmmaker Vivienne Dick, from her 1970s "No Wave" Super 8 films through her more recent digital videos. Discussion with Dick and author Vera Dika. REDCAT, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800. March 5, 8:30 p.m. $6-$12. www.redcat.org
The Adventures of Robin Hood Errol Flynn stars in this 1938 swashbuckling adventure as the dashing take-from-the-rich-give-to-the-poor hero of Sherwood Forest with Olivia de Havilland as Maid Marian. With the 1949 Looney Tunes short "Rabbit Hood." Susan King will moderate a discussion with Flynn's daughter, Rory Flynn. Alex Film Society, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 243-2539. March 8, 7:30 p.m. $8.50-$12.50. alexfilmsociety.org/
Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen Diane Keaton's portrayal of go-go '80s New York business executive J.C. "Tiger Lady" Wiatt in Baby Boom (1987) perfectly captures the struggle of the generation of women that were told they could "have it all" but weren't quite told how. Written by Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer and directed by Shyer. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Women in Film Los Angeles and Veggie Cloud, Veggie Cloud, 5210 Monte Vista St., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. March 8, 8 p.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen Sally Field won her first Oscar for her tour-de-force portrayal of a North Carolina textile factory worker turned union organizer in director Martin Ritt's 1979 Norma Rae. With Swing Shift (1984). Goldie Hawn stars in the WWII-era comedy-drama as one of the legion of heretofore stay-at-home wives and mothers who suddenly found themselves taking over the factory jobs while their husbands fought overseas. Directed by Jonathan Demme. UCLA Film & Television Archive and Women in Film Los Angeles, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. March 10, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, a still teenage Debbie Reynolds and a hilarious Jean Hagen star in the 1952 picture about making pictures in that fragile and somewhat problematic silent-to-talkies era. Co-directed by Stanley Donen and Kelly. Simply one of the best of the MGM musical comedies. 35mm Movie Club at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Hollywood, (323) 660-6639. March 10, 10:30 a.m. $11. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com
