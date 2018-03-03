The Moviegoer, March 4-10

Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen Sally Field won her first Oscar for her tour-de-force portrayal of a North Carolina textile factory worker turned union organizer in director Martin Ritt's 1979 Norma Rae. With Swing Shift (1984). Goldie Hawn stars in the WWII-era comedy-drama as one of the legion of heretofore stay-at-home wives and mothers who suddenly found themselves taking over the factory jobs while their husbands fought overseas. Directed by Jonathan Demme. UCLA Film & Television Archive and Women in Film Los Angeles, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. March 10, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events