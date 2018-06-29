A new documentary about 'The King' finds links between Elvis Presley and the decline of the American Dream

“In many ways, what I seem to have attacked is a mythology about Elvis, which is really a mythology about our sense of the American Dream,” Jarecki said over lunch this month in West Hollywood. “ What they’re afraid of is I might grab their Kool-Aid and take it away from them. And we do drink Kool-Aid in this society. We delude ourselves a lot about who we are and what we’re up to. We’ve been doing outrageous things all along, alongside beautiful and majestic things, and Elvis is all wrapped up in that – the beautiful, the ugly, the extraordinary, the pedestrian.”