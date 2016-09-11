Alexis Arquette, transgender activist and actress, dies at 47

Transgender activist and actress Alexis Arquette died this morning surrounded by family, according to a Facebook post from brother Richmond Arquette and later confirmed by his agent. She was 47.

The cause of death is unknown.

Born into a family of actors, including sisters Patricia and Rosanna and brothers Richmond and David, Alexis starred in several films including “Bride of Chucky” and “The Wedding Singer.”

Alexis documented her transition in the 2007 film “Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.”

Among the celebrities to respond to the news over social media were Boy George, Roseanne Barr and Elvira.

775020270771810304

775028566207582208

775050465524408320

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

ALSO

From the Archives Patricia Arquette talked about her sibling Alexis' gender transition

At Toronto press conference, Nate Parker is asked, but doesn't answer, questions about his past

Transgender performer Lady Chablis dies at 59; portrayed in best-selling book

Young and dislocated, Devon Terrell on playing a young and dislocated Barack Obama