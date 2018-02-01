Kiyoshi Kurosawa spins a silly, spooky alien-invasion thriller in 'Before We Vanish'

Unbeknownst to Akira and Amano, there is a third alien in their midst, inhabiting the body of a man named Shinji (Ryuhei Matsuda). Shinji's abrupt change in personality is not lost on his estranged wife, Narumi (Masami Nagasawa), especially since he gives her a pretty direct explanation for it. ("To tell the truth, I'm an alien," he says.) In one of the movie's more amusing developments — shades of Dougie Jones in "Twin Peaks: The Return" — Shinji's possession has a surprisingly restorative effect on their marriage. There are casually profound implications to that joke: Might we all do a better job of loving one another, perhaps, without all the emotional calluses, the rigid expectations, that accumulate over time?