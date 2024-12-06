The best movies of 2024 — and where to find them

Winter is here. The leaves have fallen, the air is cold. If that weather report isn’t exactly true in L.A., at least you won’t look too absurd in a sweater.

Yet when I survey the cinematic landscape of 2024, all around me I see signs of life. Seven of the movies on my top-10 list come from first- and second-time filmmakers, a supermajority that augurs well for 2025 and beyond. Talent exists and it’s getting seen.

A top-10 list shoulders the weight of representing both the best films of the year and the year itself. These are the stories that resonate now, the innovations that feel fresh, the trial balloons for where the art form is headed. It’s been a bumpy few years for theaters, but I think we’re floating in a fabulous direction, even if a trip to Oz didn’t make it on my list. Climb aboard — we’re off to see some wizardry.