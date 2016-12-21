Assassins, mobsters and Batman: The year in Ben Affleck

On a blustery early-December afternoon in Santa Monica, Ben Affleck sat on the rooftop of Pearl Street Films, the production company he founded with Matt Damon, having just come out of a script meeting for a planned solo Batman movie.

Affleck is set to star as the caped crusader in the film, which is as-yet untitled, and is also attached to direct. But asked about rumors circulating on the Internet that the movie will begin shooting imminently, he shook his head and chuckled.

“People keep saying that and I don’t know why,” he said. “I guess it’s hard to grasp the whole nature of development. You don’t realize that the vast majority of movies are in this swamp of development where they kind of ooze along slowly – and most of them never get made.”

He laughed. “Sometimes I feel like I just come here and sit at the computer and I’m like, ‘Just … push ... keys! Make … words …. happen!’ ”

The fact is, 2016 has been a particularly fruitful — and at times challenging — year for Affleck, one that has seen him, at age 44, pushing himself into new terrain as an actor, a director, a writer and a box-office commodity.

In March, following months of anticipation, Affleck made his debut as the Dark Knight in the big-budget superhero mash-up “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” a role he briefly reprised in August’s “Suicide Squad.” In October, the actor played an autistic forensic accountant with the Jason Bourne-style skills of an assassin in the outside-the-box action-thriller “The Accountant.” Together, “Batman v Superman” and “The Accountant” made over a billion dollars worldwide for Warner Bros.

Capping this busy year, Affleck’s latest directorial effort, the period crime drama “Live by Night,” will open Christmas Day in limited release in New York and Los Angeles before going wide Jan. 13.

In “Live by Night,” Affleck stars as Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police captain who rises through the ranks of a major crime organization during the height of Prohibition. As with his 2007 directorial debut, “Gone Baby Gone,” the actor adapted the screenplay from a novel by fellow Boston native Dennis Lehane.

An attempt to blow the dust off the classic Warner Bros. gangster movies of yesteryear, “Live by Night” marks Affleck’s follow-up to his 2012 historical drama “Argo.” But while “Argo” proved a hit with audiences as well as critics, grossing $232 million worldwide — and earning three Oscars, including best picture — it’s not clear how moviegoers will receive this updated version of what is, at its heart, an old-fashioned movie filled with flapper skirts and fedoras.

“The language of movies has changed since the ’30s and ’40s,” Affleck said. “Obviously things are different now, and they’re even different from other films that I drew inspiration from, like ‘Reds’ or ‘Doctor Zhivago.’ That was what a crowd-pleasing Hollywood movie was then. Now it really means wearing a cape. Obviously I have nothing against capes, but I wanted to see if I could make this work. We’ll see.”

Like “The Accountant,” “Live by Night” is the kind of ambitious, adult-oriented film that the major studios have shied away from in recent years. But Affleck used the trust and goodwill he has earned with Warner Bros. from “Argo” and “Batman v Superman,” among other films, to help get both movies made. With “The Accountant,” the gamble paid off and the film proved a sleeper hit, grossing $149 million worldwide.

Lehane says he applauds Affleck for leveraging his star power to push such challenging material through the studio system.

“We grew up on a different type of movie and we’re of the mind-set that if you build it correctly, they’ll come,” said Lehane, 51. “It’s not that people have turned away from adult movies — it’s that they’ve turned away from bad adult movies. If you can do a ‘Gone Girl,’ if you can do ‘The Accountant,’ then people will show up.”

On the flip side, in a testament to how fickle today’s moviegoing audience can be, the Affleck film that seemed like the closest thing to a slam-dunk, four-quadrant smash heading into 2016 — “Batman v Superman” — proved the biggest disappointment.

A critical step in Warner Bros.’ effort to broaden its DC Comics movie universe, the film grossed a less-than-expected $873 million worldwide and drew widespread pans for what many deemed its convoluted story and overly grim tone.

As critics and fans alike piled on the film, a video clip of Affleck looking melancholy during an interview alongside co-star Henry Cavill went viral. The fact is, the overwhelmingly negative reaction had surprised the actor, who had been encouraged by the generally upbeat response to early screenings.

“I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll be at like a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes,’ ” Affleck said. “But once the reviews started off badly, there was a herd mentality and I think people were probably a bit overly harsh on the movie…. People wanted to write a story about the movie bombing — I felt that out there. There was a desire to see failure.”

Looking back, Affleck says “Batman v Superman” illustrates how brutally difficult it can be to crack the superhero genre. “I thought it was an interesting movie that had a tone that came right from the Frank Miller ‘Dark Knight’ books,” he said. “But that was the thing that people mostly rejected. They were like, ‘I want this to be more fun. This is too dark.’… It’s a cautionary tale about how careful you need to be and how tricky it is striking the right balance between tone and originality and freshness and wit and fun versus camp. There’s all this tightrope-act stuff in these movies.”