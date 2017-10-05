How Mexican singer Chavela Vargas defied the rules of the gender game and more in a new documentary

It was more a statement of political solidarity than an earth-shattering revelation when, at age 81, ranchera singer Chavela Vargas officially came out as a lesbian. For decades she'd been a legendary seducer of women, among them the artist Frida Kahlo and actress Ava Gardner. She’d defied the rules of the gender game her whole life, as a documentary portrait by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi makes vibrantly clear.

Vargas’ parents hid their defiantly nonfeminine daughter from guests, but she would claim the spotlight in the clubs of Mexico City. Jettisoning the customary frilly dresses, she sang wrenching songs of love “like a man” — in pants and poncho, wrapping her sultry voice around lyrics addressed to women.

At the center of the evocative mix of archival material and talking heads is an intimate interview that Gund recorded in 1991, when Vargas was mounting a spectacular comeback after a lost decade of alcohol and despair. Shamans had helped her heal, and her ardent champion Pedro Almodóvar would help her reach new, rapturous audiences in Spain.

Throughout “Chavela,” onscreen translations of lyrics accompany concert clips. A literal understanding of the songs is hardly necessary, though. The emotion in the performance says everything we need to know.

Just as Vargas, who died in 2012, stripped away costume froufrou, she peeled singing down to its essence. Celebrating a great ranchera interpreter without sugarcoating her, this straightforward film honors her approach.

Alexandre Meneghini / AP Singer Chavela Vargas during a 2009 ceremony in her honor in Mexico City. Singer Chavela Vargas during a 2009 ceremony in her honor in Mexico City. (Alexandre Meneghini / AP)

-------------

‘Chavela’

In Spanish with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Playing: Landmark Nuart, West Los Angeles

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com

ALSO

From the archives: Chavela Vargas dies at 93; preeminent ranchera songstress

On the trail of Yma Sumac: The exotica legend came from Peru, but her career was all Hollywood

How Mexico's súper rudas 'Radical Women' are rewriting the history of Latin American art