Review: Documentary 'Constructing Albert' follows a chef's quest for perfection

His white whale is Enigma, a years-long restaurant endeavor in which Albert seeks to create an immersive piece of dining theater, requiring sacrifice and stress. As we watch Albert push his army of chefs, who respond to his demands with a combination of fear and laser-like intensity, we initially believe it’s because he wants to escape the shadow of his brother. But after many, many tastings, meals and concept designs, and witnessing his extreme focus, it becomes clear that fame isn’t what he’s chasing — it’s perfection in innovation. Anything less is eighty-sixed.