Welsh horror film 'Dark Signal' is skull-crushingly dull

Seeing Neil Marshall’s name in the opening credits of a horror film should spark delight in genre fans’ gore-loving hearts, but it only brings disappointment in “Dark Signal.” The “Descent” and “Dog Soldiers” director serves as executive producer here, but there’s little of the energy he’s known for in director Edward Evers-Swindell’s dull, poorly structured movie.

A masked serial killer strikes in Snowdonia, Wales, targeting young women and cutting off their ring fingers. Meanwhile, local radio DJ Laurie Wolf (Siwan Morris) and her engineer, Ben (Gareth David-Lloyd), are broadcasting their final show when they begin to pick up the cries of a murdered woman via EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon).

Nearby, single mother Kate (Joanna Ignaczewska) waits for her boyfriend to return to her car on a quiet country road, when mysterious happenings begin to haunt her. These multiple narrative threads are loosely tied together, united largely by a lack of logic or sympathetic characters in any of them.

Evers-Swindell, who co-wrote with Antony Jones, clearly has affection for the genre. “Dark Signal” gives nods to Italian giallo and ’80s American slashers, while still feeling like a product of Wales and the U.K. However, it creeps along without providing either scares or an unsettling mood. Instead, it’s punctuated by brief moments of violence; if you’ve ever been curious about the sound a head would make when being crushed by a shovel, this is the movie for you.

-------------

‘Dark Signal’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Santa Monica

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com