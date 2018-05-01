Ashley Bell's documentary 'Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story' connects emotionally

Bell's compassion and devotion to the cause is clear through her expressive face, which shares both her joy and pain, but she also does well behind the camera. "Love and Bananas" is clearly told with a defined, organized structure. There are likely many stories of cruelty and heroism within the world of elephant trekking, but Bell keeps her focus narrow so she's able to fully explore the personalities involved, particularly those of Noi Na and Chailert.