Young women face grief through humor and revelry in Canadian indie 'Suck It Up'

In a moment of crisis, best friends set off on a weekend away, searching for a little peace and catharsis in the engaging dramedy “Suck It Up,” directed by Jordan Canning and written by Julia Hoff.

Unabashed scamp Ronnie (Grace Glowicki) has officially hit rock bottom on her out-of-control drinking, two months after her brother Garrett’s death from cancer. When her family calls in her longtime friend Faye (Erin Carter) for help, she kidnaps Ronnie to a family vacation cottage in western Canada, not necessarily to dry out (they most definitely do not), but because she doesn’t know what else to do. It’s an impulsive, last ditch attempt at doing something, anything, that might let them work everything out.

“Suck It Up” is directed with a fluid, crisp sense of energy and musicality by Canning, with a rock/grunge soundtrack. The pace moves along quickly as bits of information are revealed about the events surrounding Garrett’s death and his relationship with the two women. This is set against a weekend of party-hardy adventures, including tangling with the townies at the local bar, stoned bowling and even a Canada Day celebration with a mud-wrestling pit.

Carter carries the emotional load of the film as we come to realize that perhaps Ronnie isn’t the only mess in this pair. She slowly peels back the pain and pathos of Faye’s experience, dealing with unresolved issues even as she tries to move on. Her performance brings real lived-in emotion to this charming friendship tale.

-------------

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

