Canadian horror film 'The Void' delivers the gory goods

The Canadian filmmaking collective Astron-6 is responsible for some of the most inventive and entertaining genre pictures of the 2010s; like “Manborg,” “Father’s Day” and “The Editor,” the collective’s latest project, “The Void,” is a lively, layered throwback to the days when splatter auteurs like John Carpenter, George Romero and Lucio Fulci ruled the drive-in.

The writer-director team of Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski take a break from their day jobs as effects artists and designers on Hollywood movies like “Suicide Squad” and “It” and cast Aaron Poole as a small-town cop named Daniel Carter, who arrives at criminally understaffed hospital just before chaos breaks loose.

Carter’s besieged on multiple fronts. One by one, the inhabitants of the hospital are consumed from within by writhing, personality-altering monsters. Meanwhile, a horde of robed cult members assemble outside, just as a pair of gun-toting locals burst in making demands.

Gillespie and Kostanski mainly seem interested in stringing together enough memorable people and moments to fill 90 minutes without boring anybody, and they don’t seem to care whether it all hangs together as a story.

But few horror fans will complain about a movie that’s so generous with well-constructed, energetically staged set pieces featuring elaborate makeup effects and plenty of nondigital goo. “The Void” is derivative, but delightful.

-------------

‘The Void’

No rating

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' trailer Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' trailer Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption 'Aftermath' trailer Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maggie Grace star in "Aftermath." Inspired by true events, the movie is about two strangers whose lives are bound together after a plane crash. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maggie Grace star in "Aftermath." Inspired by true events, the movie is about two strangers whose lives are bound together after a plane crash. Caption 'The Book of Henry' trailer Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay star in "The Book of Henry." Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay star in "The Book of Henry." Caption 'The Beguiled' trailer Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Caption 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' trailer Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

calendar@latimes.com