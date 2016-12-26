'Rogue One' and 'Sing' top weekend holiday box office as 'La La Land' goes wide and comes on strong

Call it the Force. Call it moviegoers hungry for a sassy robot and some daring acts of galactic rebellion.
Buena Vista’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” vanquished all others in its second week of wide release, hauling in $64.4 million over the three-day holiday weekend, and is expected to pull in nearly $32 million more on Monday, which for many is also a holiday.
That should bring its four-day holiday take to an estimated $96.1 million and its total domestic box office to $286.4 million — with an additional $237.4 million from international screens.
The Gareth Edwards-directed action flick, set just before the events of George Lucas’ 1970s trilogy, is already well above its approximately $200-million production budget.
Universal’s “Sing,” an animated musical comedy about the adventures of a singing pig named Rosita (voiced by Reese Witherspoon) and a koala bear who is in over his head (Matthew McConaughey), pulled in $35.3 million in domestic box office over the three-day weekend. It is expected to draw an estimated $21 million on Monday.
That puts “Sing’s” domestic box office at a respectable $76 million within one week of opening, just ahead of its estimated production budget of $75 million.
Sony’s “Passengers,” a tepidly received sci-fi drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as a pair of lonely passengers on a hurtling spaceship, came in a distant third with a $14.9 million take for the holiday weekend so far. It’s expected to generate about an additional $8.2 million on Monday.
Neck and neck at fourth and fifth place are two Fox releases: the Bryan Cranston/James Franco comedy “Why Him?” and the video game-inspired action movie “Assassin’s Creed,” starring Michael Fassbender, which drew $11.1 million and $10.3 million in domestic box office, respectively, over the three-day holiday weekend.
Other, smaller films also performed notably.
Paramount’s “Fences,” which opened on Christmas Day, earned $6.6 million and is expected to generate an additional $4.7 million on Monday. The film, directed by and starring Denzel Washington, is based on the play of the same name by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson and cost about $20 million to make.
The critically well-received Lionsgate musical “La La Land,” which had been playing in limited release since early December, expanded to 734 theaters nationwide on Sunday and landed at No. 8 in the three-day weekend’s box-office ranking. It earned an estimated $5.3 million over the three-day holiday weekend for a total domestic box-office gross of $13.6 million.
