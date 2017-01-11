Anna Biller’s ‘The Love Witch’ casts a spell at Cinefamily

What Todd Haynes did for 1950s melodramas in “Far From Heaven,” the multitalented filmmaker Anna Biller does for ’60s horror-thrillers in “The Love Witch”: She channels the spirit of those oft-derided old movies with an aesthetic so lovingly detailed, the result feels less like a feat of genre mimicry, or parody, than an act of artistic possession.
Starring the superb Samantha Robinson as a black-widow enchantress, testing out her charms on one hapless, unsuspecting man after another, “The Love Witch” is a work of endless surface pleasures. The multitalented Biller (“Viva”) served as writer, director, producer and composer, and also stitched together the film’s sets and costumes. But what some might dismiss as a camp retread eventually reveals itself as an incisive feminist critique, steeped in equal parts film theory and winking hilarity. It’s perilously close to magic.
Where: The Cinefamily, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
When: Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m., and Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12
Info: www.cinefamily.org
