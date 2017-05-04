Chantal Akerman's masterful 'Jeanne Dielman' screens at Cinefamily

Chantal Akerman’s monumental 1975 film, “Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” spends 201 minutes observing a Belgian widow (Delphine Seyrig) as she goes about her domestic routine, performing the kinds of mundane tasks that most movies would leave out. Happily, “Jeanne Dielman” isn’t like most movies, and Akerman, who died in 2015, wasn’t like most filmmakers.
Cinefamily is offering two opportunities to see this vital artist’s work on the big screen, starting with Sunday’s screening of “Je, Tu, Il, Elle,” her fleet, haunting 1974 study of an emotionally dissatisfied young woman (played by Akerman herself). The film beautifully prefigures the obsession with repetition and ritual in “Jeanne Dielman,” which can be experienced in all its hypnotic splendor on Monday evening.
Where: The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theatre, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
When: “Je, Tu, Il, Elle,” 6 p.m. Sunday and “Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Tickets: $12
Info: www.cinefamily.org
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »