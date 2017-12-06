American Cinematheque has 'Lawrence of Arabia' in all its 70 mm splendor

Perhaps the greatest film ever shot in 70 mm, David Lean's magisterial “Lawrence of Arabia,” is returning to the big screen in a newly struck print just in time for the holidays.

Winner of seven Academy Awards, including best picture, this epic story of the exploits of British officer T.E. Lawrence in the World War I Middle East not only has Freddie Young's cinematography and Maurice Jarre's music, it’s got acting from Peter O'Toole, Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness and more.

Special effects are not front and center here, simply the way a master creator of images pulls us into a dramatic story of great psychological complexity. The intelligent, big-budget epic intended for thinking adults is vanishing before our eyes, so see one while you can. Dec. 15, 16, 17, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m., American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre, Hollywood.

kenneth.turan@latimes.com

@KennethTuran