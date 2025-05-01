Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ is getting an Imax 70mm re-release

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Miles Caton in “Sinners,” which is set for an Imax 70mm re-release.

“Sinners,” the genre-bending hit from writer-director Ryan Coogler, is set to be re-released in Imax 70mm from May 15 to 21 following “overwhelming popular and critical response,” Warner Bros. Pictures announced Thursday.

The film has soared at the box office, grossing more than $175 million worldwide after two weeks in theaters. Sales from Imax 70mm, which offers audiences a bigger and sharper moviegoing experience, accounted for about 20% of opening weekend box-office figures, Imax chief quality officer David Keighley recently told The Times.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of global distribution, said in a statement Thursday. “If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s ‘Sinners.’ Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”

The film was originally shown in only 10 Imax 70mm theaters globally. The re-release will bring the movie back to nine North American theaters: Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & Imax in Tempe; Regal Irvine Spectrum & Imax in Irvine; Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & Imax in Los Angeles; AMC Metreon 16 & Imax in San Francisco; AutoNation Imax Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Imax Theatre in the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis; AMC Lincoln Square 13 & Imax in New York City; Cinemark Dallas & Imax in Dallas; and Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & Imax in Ontario, Canada.

“The joy the audience gets from seeing the film in the Imax 70mm format is like no other,” Taylor Umphenour, an Imax 70mm film projectionist, told The Times in an email. “So much work goes into these film runs from all involved. It’s wonderful to be projecting these sold-out shows with the highest presentation standards for incredibly grateful audiences.”

Patrick Caldwell, the projectionist at Cinemark Dallas, said he was “jazzed” about the re-release, and that “virtually every show here has been sold out.”