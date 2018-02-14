François Ozon's psychosexual thriller 'Double Lover' is a twisty, trashy delight

"I feel good," Chloé says. And for a while, she's right: She has a well-paying job as a museum guard and a new life and apartment with Paul, who loves everything about her except her cat, Milo. (Overcompensating on that end is their feline-loving neighbor, played by a casually sinister Myriam Boyer.) But while Paul ensures Chloé a measure of stability, he also gives rise to more perplexing mysteries: If he's an only child, as he claims, who is the identical-looking other boy in his childhood photographs? And if his surname is Meyer, why does his passport identify him as Paul Delord?