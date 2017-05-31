Via 'The Florida Project,' meet two of the youngest stars in Cannes Film Festival history

Last week, two of the breakout stars of the Cannes Film Festival were looking to take a breather after a grueling session of interviews, press roundtables‎ and photo shoots. They decided to mark the moment with a toast.

"To a great drink," said Brooklynn Prince, who is 7.

"To a great trip," said Valeria Cotto, who is 6. The two clinked glasses, filled with Italian sodas of various fruity provenance, as the Mediterranean lapped at the beachside restaurant behind them.

The festival, which ended Sunday, often revels in and renews existing stars. Nicole Kidman, with four works in the official selection, became an adored fixture this year. But the gathering also has the ability to mint young personalities.

Even, in the case of the Florida natives Brooklynn and Valeria, really young personalities.

The girls are the stars of "The Florida Project," the new film from Sean Baker, writer-director of the indie sensation "Tangerine.” “Florida” centers on the so-called hidden homeless — members of the underclass who live in motels and other makeshift spaces. It’s set in a part of America rarely seen on screen: Baker cast from and shot in Orlando, in the counterpoising shadow of Walt Disney World. Though thousands of miles away, in distance and sensibility, from the “Wonder Woman” enthusiasm going on back home, the girls were nonetheless very much of the same shatter-the-ceiling mind-set.

Brooklynn plays the outgoing and at times obnoxious Moonee, who with her mother (Bria Vinaite) and best friend (Valeria’s Jancey) finds joy amid the bleak survivalism of the Magic Castle Motel and Futureland Inn they respectively call home. Moonee, Jancey and a third friend, Christopher, are often getting into trouble with pranks that can border on the delinquent. But they do it with winning mischief, thus remaining endearing throughout.

In its willingness to see the world radically from young people’s point of view, “The Florida Project” takes its cues from movies as varied as “E.T.” and “Kids,” and exists spiritually somewhere in between. Unlike the children in more burnished Hollywood enterprises, they act like‎, well, kids‎. The girls form alliances, act out with exuberance (and, sometimes, petulance), and follow their curiosity into trouble. They remain joyfully oblivious to the hardships of the adult world around them while occasionally — just occasionally — signaling a bracing awareness. Interested in character moments and episodes more than narrative arcs, the film wowed critics with its lived-in naturalism.

Driving that naturalism are the two young leads. As they fielded a barrage of questions from a table of a dozen reporters, Brooklynn and Valeria showed uncommon poise.

“What do your parents do?” a European reporter at a roundtable asked them.

“In the movie or in real life?” Valeria asked.

“Real life.”

“My mom sells tickets for events and my dad’s job is, he’s in a position, where he makes … furniture,” Valeria said, before clarifying it was upholstery.

“My dad’s a scientist and my mom's an acting coach,” Brooklynn said with practiced aplomb.

“You never told us your age,” a reporter said to Valeria.

“You never asked,” she replied, reasonably.

The tendency with actors this young is to assume they are merely playing themselves. But the characters and many moments in the film are carefully scripted, and the girls are legitimately acting.

“They’re doing what adult actors do, which is listening closely,” Baker said in an interview. “Even in improvisation, they’re receiving lines, and digesting them and spitting them out as character.” Both girls easily memorized the script, a point that will resonate for any parent who’s ever had a 6-year-old try to prepare for a spelling test.

Their polish came in part from on-set guidance, both from Baker and his partner, actress Samantha Quan, who worked with the children for a month before shooting, using a variety of kid-specific workshopping techniques. Quan would do things like bring the girls into a room and have them describe objects as though they were giving a museum tour, all with an eye toward preparing them to react spontaneously to their surroundings during shooting.

Finding the young actors wasn’t easy. Baker was ready to scrap the whole project for lack of a lead until Brooklynn came along, via a local casting agency. He was immediately taken with her confidence and her loose-limbed intelligence. Valeria was found in a less likely place: Target. Baker was doing a walk-through in the hope of locating a non-pro; when he spotted Valeria, he approached her mother and asked if she’d like to bring her daughter in for an audition.

Despite their closeness, the two girls are very different. Brooklynn is a natural extrovert, taking the hand of adults she just met, dropping in a French phrase she knows will impress, and describing her favorite Cannes activity as “going for a swim in the Mediterranean Sea.”

She’s here? We need to leave right now and find her. No, really, let’s find her. — Brooklynn Prince, 7, upon learning that Elle Fanning was also in Cannes

Valeria has a more studied and — if this can be said of a 6-year-old — darker personality, with a preternatural wisdom; several journalists who talked to her thought she was at least several years older.

“She’s a quirky kid,” said her mother, Ivelisse Rijos, as her kindergartner daughter name-checked books she liked, including the “Junie B. Jones” series, the standard-bearer for go-your-own-way childhood thinking.

Since making the movie a year ago, the girls have bonded and now regularly make the 40-minute trip across the Orlando suburbs for play dates.

At Cannes, they sat at a restaurant between photo shoots, hugging each other and talking about matters of the day.

“I like Daisy Ridley and Britney Spears, and Cara Devello, or whatever her name is,” Brooklynn said, as she gave her costar a big squeeze.

“Britney Spears isn’t an actress,” Valeria coolly replied.

“That’s true but I still like her. And Elle Fanning, of course,” Brooklynn said.

A handler told her Fanning had several movies at the festival.

“She’s here?” Brooklyn said, her eyes widening. “We need to leave right now and find her. No, really, let’s find her.”

Rijos wasn’t looking for a role for her daughter when Baker approached her in the Target; she in fact thought it was weird when the director handed her a card emblazoned with two chihuahuas, the logo of his production company. She was about to disregard it when an Internet search showed her it was the real deal.

Brooklynn’s parents were skeptical too, for a different reason: They’re people of faith and thought some of the profanities Moonee had to utter in the film weren’t in keeping with their values.