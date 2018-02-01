'Have a Nice Day' is a grimly absorbing gangster thriller set in contemporary China

Liu gives you plenty to listen to, but don't forget to look: Beyond the formulaic thriller plotting and the showy verbiage, it's the movie's richly textured vision of urban decay that stays with you. From these painterly still shots of littered streets and graffiti-strewn buildings, there arises a bone-chilling sense of despair that somehow leaves you just shy of depressed. You may have seen some of the worst that humanity has to offer, but you've seen it through the fresh, distinct and clarifying vision of a gifted new artist.